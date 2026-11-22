New-energy vehicles account for 40 per cent of Chinese passenger car shipments to UAE
Dubai: The UAE ranked as the world's eighth-largest destination for Chinese passenger vehicle exports in the first nine months of 2026, receiving 221,988 vehicles, according to data from the Gasgoo Automotive Research Institute.
The country also secured a place among the ten largest markets for Chinese new-energy passenger vehicles, ranking tenth with 88,835 vehicles shipped between January and September.
New-energy vehicles, a category that includes fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars, accounted for approximately 40 per cent of all Chinese passenger vehicles exported to the UAE during the period.
Despite its position among China's leading automotive export destinations, shipments to the UAE fell 35.7 per cent from the same period in 2025, the sharpest decline among the ten largest markets.
Exports of new-energy passenger vehicles to the Emirates also declined, although more modestly, falling 1.2 per cent year on year. The UAE was the only market among the top ten destinations for Chinese new-energy vehicles to record a decline.
The UAE followed Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, Mexico and Italy in the ranking of China's largest passenger vehicle export destinations.
It placed ahead of Spain, which received 196,780 vehicles, and Thailand, with 162,057.
Russia topped the list with 727,579 Chinese passenger vehicles imported during the nine-month period, an increase of 114.1 per cent compared with a year earlier.
Brazil ranked second with 511,323 vehicles, up 150.3 per cent, while the UK came third with 417,120 vehicles, an increase of 93 per cent.
Belgium and Australia followed with 360,598 and 337,490 vehicles, respectively.
The figures highlight China's growing presence across international automotive markets, although export performance varied significantly between countries.
In the new-energy vehicle segment, the UAE ranked tenth globally with 88,835 vehicles, accounting for roughly two in every five Chinese passenger vehicles shipped to the country.
Brazil led the category with 367,793 vehicles, followed by Belgium with 347,322 and the UK with 311,087.
Australia ranked fourth, receiving 252,823 new-energy passenger vehicles, followed by Thailand, Germany, Italy, Spain, South Korea and the UAE.
Italy recorded the strongest growth among the top ten destinations, with shipments rising 240.5 per cent to 130,298 vehicles.
Australia followed with growth of 181.9 per cent, while Brazil recorded an increase of 172.3 per cent.
The figures illustrate the increasing importance of new-energy vehicles in China's automotive export strategy, with manufacturers targeting markets across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
The UAE's position among the world's ten largest destinations for Chinese passenger vehicles highlights the scale of its automotive trade with China, even as shipments declined substantially during the first nine months of 2026.
Chinese manufacturers have expanded their international presence with models spanning conventional petrol-powered vehicles, electric cars and plug-in hybrids.
Their prospects in the UAE will depend on factors including competitive pricing, product quality, after-sales services, spare-parts availability and the expansion of maintenance networks.
The Gasgoo figures measure vehicles exported from China to destination markets, rather than confirmed retail sales or vehicle registrations within those countries.
While China's automotive exports have grown rapidly in several major markets, the decline in shipments to the UAE illustrates the differences in demand and market conditions across its international destinations.