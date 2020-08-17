1 of 6
This go-kart is made by Chinese electronics company Xiaomi, but it’s no ordinary kart. As suggested by that Lamborghini logo on the kart, it’s been created with input from the Italian supercar maker.
Dubbed the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition, this Xiaomi kart is painted in Lamborghini’s signature Giallo Orion yellow hue with Lambo stickers and badges to boot.
Launched to celebrate Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary, the special edition kart is priced at 9,999 Chinese Yuan, which is the equivalent of approximately $1,500.
The kart features an F1-inspired wing up front, racecar-like steering wheel and a substantial rear wing.
Based on Xiaomi’s regular Ninebot GoKart Pro, the Lamborghini Edition all-electric kart features a 432Wh battery pack with four air ducts that has a claimed range enough for 62 laps of a 400-metre circuit at an average speed of 40kph.
Xiaomi has fitted the electric kart with custom tyres that apparently make it easier to drift. What’s more, it also features an engine sound simulator that emits an engine note similar to that of a real Lamborghini supercar.
