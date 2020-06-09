1 of 5
Audi has announced José Mourinho, one of the world’s top football managers, as its brand ambassador. Ahead of the announcement, the Tottenham Hotspur head coach took delivery of an Audi Q8 coupé-SUV at the club’s training centre.
“It is a great privilege to become an Audi ambassador. It is a luxury brand with a phenomenal reputation for quality, technology and safety around the world. Audi UK has been a great partner to my club, and I look forward to working with them myself,” Mourinho said.
Commenting on the new association, Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK, said: “José is unquestionably one of the best managers in the history of football, having won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Cup / Europa Leagues, and a number of league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
"You don't reach those stellar heights without an unerring commitment to excellence and forward thinking. That's why we are sure our well-known philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ chimes with his own. We are so pleased to welcome José on board as an Audi ambassador," Doyle added.
The announcement of Mourinho’s association with the brand coincides with Audi Centres across the UK reopening for service business, and in England for sales business after the COVID-19 lockdown. Incidentally, Audi is the Official Car Partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.
