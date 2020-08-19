Ace cricketer appeals to those who bought his first car to get in touch with him

Tendulkar is very keen to have his first car back for sentimental reasons Image Credit: Supplied/GN archives

From a BMW i8 to a Nissan GT-R, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has some of the world's best supercars parked in his garage.

His love for cars is not unknown to the world, but very few know how emotionally connected he still is to his first car which he bought from his own money after becoming a professional cricketer.

Talking on a special episode of Mudit Dani's show 'In the Sportlight', the Master Blaster revealed that he doesn't have his first car with him anymore and would like to appeal to those who bought it to get in touch with him.

The Maruti 800 hatchback that was old in India during the 80s and the 90s. "I would love to have it back again with me. So people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch," said Tendulkar in a recent interview Image Credit: Supplied

Tendulkar is very keen to have the car back for sentimental reasons. "My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch," he said on the show.

Sachin's collection of cars has always been in the news. His passion for cars began at an early age from the balcony of his house in Bandra from where he used to spot cars for hours with his brother.