1 of 7
Porsche has listened to its customers and brought the V8 back in its 2021 Cayenne GTS. The last Cayenne GTS had ditched a naturally aspirated V8 in favour of a twin-turbo V6. While this had brought more power and torque to the equation, Porsche fanatics had complained that it stripped the GTS of its character.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
The 2021 Cayenne GTS gets a version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that powers the Cayenne Turbo. The unit, which makes 541 horsepower and 767Nm of torque, has been detuned in the GTS to put out 453 horsepower and 620Nm. Both GTS and the GTC Coupe models sprint from 0 - 100kph in 4.5 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and have a top speed of 270kph.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
Sport Exhaust is included as standard equipment with all Cayenne GTS models. The specially configured system features tail pipes on the outer edges of the rear bumper, creating what Porsche says is a fitting soundtrack to the enhanced dynamics. The Coupe model offers a centrally positioned exhaust system with oval shaped tips as an option.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
Both model derivations get the revised Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers that, in combination with the standard three-chamber Air Suspension, lower the chassis by 30 mm as compared to the Cayenne S.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
The cabin gets Alcantara on the headliner, seat centres, centre console armrests and doors, as well as black brushed aluminium, adding to the sporty character of the Cayenne GTS models.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
Porsche says the standard eight-way adjustable sport seats with higher side bolsters have been designed to provide optimal support for dynamic cornering. These seats are exclusively reserved for the new GTS models.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
The 2021 GTS are available to order in the Middle East now, with the model expected to be in showrooms across the region by last quarter of the year.
Image Credit: Supplied