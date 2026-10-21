Philippine EV sales jump more than 300% in September

Electrified vehicles now make up 17% of Philippine auto sales amid rising demand
MANILA: Sales of electrified vehicles in the Philippines surged 300.5% year-on-year in September to 8,959 units, from 2,237 units in the same month last year, according to data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).
The category covers battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).
September xEV sales also rose 26.7% from August’s 7,073 units.
Battery electric vehicle sales jumped 711.3% to 3,075 units, while plug-in hybrid sales soared nearly 2,000% to 1,951 units.
Hybrid sales rose 123% to 3,933 units, as per the Inquirer.
The surge came despite a 6-percent year-on-year decline in overall Philippine vehicle sales in September, underscoring the growing shift toward fuel-efficient and electrified models.
From January to September, xEV sales reached 54,372 units, up 163% from 20,676 units in the same period last year.
Electrified vehicles accounted for 17.71% of total industry sales, up from 6.05% a year earlier.