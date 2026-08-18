Philippines bets $1 billion on EVs as buyers weigh the savings

EV sales surge on fuel savings, but charging, repairs and resale concerns still loom large
Manila: Electric vehicles are gaining traction in the Philippines as soaring fuel costs and lower running expenses make them increasingly attractive to motorists.
But the country's push to become an electric-car manufacturing hub faces a basic question: Can Manila persuade consumers to buy EVs while fixing the problems that make them hesitant to own one?
The government is betting heavily that the answer is "yes".
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed an executive order on July 29 creating the Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS), a $1-billion (₱60- billion) package aimed at attracting automakers to build EVs in the Philippines and increase local production.
The drive will provide as many as four EV models with up to ₱15 billion each in fiscal support, through tax-payment certificates that companies can use to offset income taxes, value-added taxes, excise duties and import tariffs.
To qualify, companies must invest at least ₱5 billion or commit to producing 10,000 units a year within three years.
For Manila, it's part of a strategic drive: More than putting cheaper electric cars on Philippine roads, it's an attempt to overcome decades of underinvestment in automotive manufacturing and catch up with regional rivals such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.
The size of the incentive package does not guarantee that automakers — or consumers — will follow.
For Filipino motorists, the strongest argument for switching to an EV may be the cost of keeping it on the road.
Electric vehicles generally have lower energy and maintenance costs than gasoline- or diesel-powered cars.
Numerous Filipino bloggers claim their experience puts EV energy costs at roughly ₱2 pesos/km, compared with about ₱7 to ₱8 pesos for a conventional internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.
That difference can add up quickly for drivers who travel long distances.
An EV also has fewer moving mechanical components than a conventional vehicle, potentially reducing spending on engine oil, spark plugs and other routine maintenance.
Those savings are becoming more compelling as fuel prices remain volatile.
EV sales in the Philippines jumped 132.7% year on year to 31,381 units in the first half of 2026, even as sales of conventional ICE vehicles fell 11.4%.
The surge suggests that Philippine consumers are beginning to look beyond the sticker price and consider the total cost of ownership.
But that calculation is not as straightforward as fuel savings alone.
Consumers may understand the potential savings, but they still have serious concerns about owning an EV.
E-mobility consultant Abhishek Sinha identified three major barriers: charging infrastructure, ease of repair — particularly battery repairs — and resale value.
Those concerns are particularly important in a country where the EV ecosystem remains relatively young.
1. Charging remains a question mark
For motorists without home charging, owning an EV can be considerably less convenient than owning a gasoline-powered car.
The Philippines has been expanding its charging network, but infrastructure remains unevenly distributed, particularly outside major urban centres.
That creates a familiar dilemma: consumers are reluctant to buy EVs until charging becomes widespread, while investors can be reluctant to build charging stations until there are enough EVs to make them commercially viable.
The infrastructure problem is compounded by the country's power costs. Philippine industrial electricity prices are among the highest in Asia, approaching 15 pesos per kilowatt-hour, compared with substantially lower rates in some neighbouring manufacturing economies.
2. Battery repairs create a new ownership anxiety
For conventional vehicles, consumers have decades of experience with local mechanics, replacement parts and repair shops.
EVs are different.
The battery is one of the most expensive components of an electric vehicle, and consumers remain uncertain about what happens when it degrades or fails.
Questions about battery warranties, replacement costs, diagnostic expertise and availability of parts can influence a buyer's decision just as much as the advertised fuel savings.
Also, the possibility of facing a large battery-repair bill years after purchasing an EV can undermine the argument that electric cars are cheaper to own.
That is why the development of local technical expertise and battery servicing will be as important as building charging stations.
3. Resale value remains uncertain
Another concern is what an EV will be worth five or seven years after purchase.
The Philippine used-car market is overwhelmingly built around conventional vehicles, giving buyers and dealers years of historical pricing data. The EV market does not yet have the same depth.
Rapid improvements in battery technology and new EV models could also affect the value of older vehicles. A car with an older battery or outdated charging technology may depreciate faster than consumers expect.
For buyers who view a vehicle as a major household asset, that uncertainty can outweigh years of fuel savings.
The government's EV incentive strategy is intended to tackle the problem from the supply side.
Energy Secretary Sharon Garin has said the Philippines should not merely consume EVs but build them, arguing that domestic production could reduce retail prices by as much as 200,000 pesos per vehicle.
That would directly address one of the biggest barriers to adoption: the high upfront cost of an EV.
But the Philippines starts from behind.
Unlike Thailand and Indonesia, which have spent decades building automotive supply chains, the country remains heavily dependent on imported completely built-up vehicles.
Its domestic components industry is relatively limited, while low production volumes make it difficult to achieve the economies of scale enjoyed by regional competitors.
Thailand's automotive industry, by comparison, can source roughly 80% to 90% of vehicle components locally.
Thailand produced 70,914 battery-electric cars in 2025, while Indonesia has built a growing EV supply chain around its large nickel reserves. Vietnam's VinFast has also established a significant domestic EV manufacturing base.
The Philippines is trying to compress decades of industrial development into a much shorter period.
So far, the response from major manufacturers has been mixed. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has announced a ₱7-billion investment to assemble hybrid EVs at its Santa Rosa, Laguna plant, with production targeted for mid-2028. Other manufacturers have yet to commit.
BYD, which dominates the Philippine EV market through Ayala's ACMobility, has said local assembly is not currently part of its plans.
Toyot has indicated that it is open to the government's programme.
Still, beyond tax credits, automakers need reliable suppliers, competitive electricity prices, skilled labour, efficient logistics and sufficient demand to justify billions of pesos in capital spending.
Analysts say Manila does not necessarily have to replicate Thailand or Indonesia. Instead, it could focus on areas where it has potential advantages.
The country could position itself as a regional centre for commercial and light-duty EV assembly, while developing its role in the battery supply chain.
The Philippines is among the world's major nickel producers, giving it a potential foothold in battery materials.
Management consultancy Arthur D Little has estimated that developing downstream nickel processing and cathode production could attract up to $2 billion in foreign direct investment.
The opening of the country's first EV battery plant in New Clark City, Tarlac, offers an early sign of that potential.
Australia's StB Giga Factory is targeting annual production of 2 gigawatt-hours by 2030.
The government's ₱60-billion package is significant, but money alone cannot create an EV ecosystem.
The Asian nation Philippines needs to build the infrastructure and supply chains that make EVs more affordable, easier to charge, easier to repair and easier to sell later.
For consumers, the equation is already becoming attractive: an EV can potentially save thousands of pesos a year in fuel and maintenance.
But those savings have to be weighed against the purchase price, charging convenience, battery risks and uncertain resale value.
Whether that bet succeeds may depend less on how much the government spends than on whether consumers finally believe an EV is not only cheaper to run — but also practical to own.