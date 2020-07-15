1 of 10
Nissan has revealed its electric coupé crossover, Ariya, today. Unveiled at the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama by CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, the Ariya marks the Japanese carmaker’s first foray into the all-electric coupé crossover. The new model bolsters Nissan’s EV portfolio which already has the successful Leaf hatchback.
The Ariya is based on the similarly-named concept vehicle displayed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and first hinted at with the IMx at the 2017 edition of the show. It’s the first production model to represent Nissan’s new brand identity driven by electrification, and points to a future where electrification, optimised platform packaging and seamless vehicle AI technology will become standard.
Built on a new Alliance-developed EV platform, the Ariya, according to Nissan, is an important step in the brand achieving its goal of a future with zero emissions and zero vehicle fatalities. To this end, the Ariya combines advanced electric vehicle technology with a seamless human-machine interface connectivity.
The Ariya’s exterior design is highlighted by a “shield”, as Nissan terms it, which incorporates a 3D, traditional Japanese kumiko pattern under a smooth surface. This also protects sensing equipment used for Pro PILOT functions and intelligent key detection without affecting the aesthetics. It is flanked by LED headlamps, constructed with four 20-millimeter mini-projectors, and sequential turn signals.
In profile, the Ariya’s low, sleek roofline, along with the five-spoke, 19-inch aluminum wheels (20-inch wheels also available, depending on the grade) give it a relatively dynamic stance for an electric crossover.
The sloping roofline, characterised by a steeply raked C-pillar that blends flawlessly into the rear deck, draw attention to the one-piece rear combination lamps, which have been designed to give a blackout effect when parked. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing add to the Ariya’s character.
Along with a newly-developed exterior two-tone Copper colour package, Akatsuki, the Ariya is offered in six two-tone combinations, each sporting a black roof.
Thanks to the flexibility offered by an EV platform, Nissan has been able to keep the interior open, airy and simple. Nissan says the quiet EV drivetrain and the generous use of sound-absorbing materials result in an exceptionally quiet cabin, creating a stress-free, lounge-like space.
The minimalist dashboard is devoid of buttons and conventional switches with even climate control functions integrated into the centre dash in the form of capacitive haptic switches. The latest Nissan technologies, including an enhanced Pro PILOT assistance system that helps drivers stay centred in their lane, navigate stop-and-go highway traffic and maintain a set vehicle speed and distance to the vehicle ahead.
The Ariya will be offered in two variants, the Ariya 2WD, and the Ariya AWD – e-4ORCE. The 2WD is available in 65 kWh and 90 kWh battery capacity, making 217 horsepower and 242 horsepower respectively. Both versions are good for 300Nm of torque. The former has a range of 223 miles (359km) and the latter has 310 miles (499km) of range. Meanwhile the AWD version comes in 65 kWh, as well as two 90kWh variants. Good for 278, 306 and 389 horspeower respectively these boast a range of 211, 285 and 248 miles respectively.
