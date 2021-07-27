1 of 8
McLaren Automotive has revealed the 765LT Spider, the most powerful McLaren convertible and the fastest accelerating LT Spider ever. Boasting 15 per cent quicker in-gear acceleration than 720S, the new model will be built in limited numbers, with just 765 set to be made to customer order.
The 765LT Spider’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 puts out 765 horsepower and 800Nm hurtling the car from 0-100kph in just 2.8 seconds and 0-200kph in a mere 7.2 seconds. Top speed is 330kph.
The 765LT Spider is 80kg lighter than 720S Spider at 1,388kg and just 49kg heavier than 765LT coupe, thanks to high-performance lightweight materials used throughout, with advanced carbon fibre technologies used for body components. Specific weight-saving components include titanium exhaust system (saving 40 per cent over steel equivalent), Formula 1-grade transmission materials and thinner glass.
The electrically operated, one-piece carbon fibre retractable roof opens in 11 seconds, thanks to a complex mechanism involving eight motors, and can be operated at speeds of up to 31mph (50kph).
McLaren says the powered rear window allows searing ‘LT soundtrack’ from quad-exit, full titanium exhaust system to be enjoyed to the full, even with the roof in place.
The motorsport-inspired cabin gets carbon fibre racing seats, carbon fibre centre tunnel, exposed carbon fibre floor and lightweight Alcantara trimming throughout. Air-conditioning and audio system are not included as standard to save weight, but can be specified at no additional cost.
“As we continue to build the LT sub-brand with the introduction of the new 765LT Spider, it’s clear that our customers are increasingly attracted to the Longtail supercar proposition of exhilarating, extreme performance and limited availability. With all 765 examples of the 765LT coupe sold, it’s no surprise that as we publicly announce our new LT Spider, production capacity for 2021 is already filled,” says Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive.
The 765LT Spider can be ordered now from McLaren retailers with a starting price of £310,500 (Dh1.57 million). However the 2021 production has already been sold.
