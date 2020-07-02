We have all made mistakes in life, some of them costly. However, the richer you are there are correspondingly more chances of your mistakes being costlier. This is exactly what a gentleman in Germany realised recently when he “accidentally” ordered 28 Tesla cars worth a total of 1.4 million euros!
According to a man who goes by the username ‘Ballon-Man’ on Reddit, his dad wanted to replace their old family car with a brand new Tesla Model 3, encouraged by the cashback incentive to buy an electric car in Germany being doubled during the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to some technical glitch, the purchase order wouldn’t go through and the old gentleman kept trying to get the transaction confirmed several times. After a couple of hours of trying, the purchase was finally confirmed, not once, but for all the 28 attempts he made in that period!
This meant the overall purchase amounted to a whopping 1,404,000 euros (Dh5.8 million), along with 2,800 euros in non-refundable deposits.
Thankfully for him though, once Tesla was convinced it was a genuine mistake, the company helped him cancel all the orders. They even refunded the 2,800 euros in deposits.
While this is a lesson for all of us to be more careful when making online transactions, the fact is many of us will have credit card/bank account balances enough to cover the cost of 28 cars, let alone one!