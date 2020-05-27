1 of 9
BMW has been teasing it for a while and we knew it wouldn’t be too long before we go to see it - and now the facelifted seventh-generation 5 Series has finally been revealed.
Image Credit: BMW
Seen here are the 530e (blue) and 540i (white) but the new 5 Series will be available with four different engine options.
The 2021 model year changes are pretty significant; all models get a new front fascia with an updated kidney grille design and sculpted LED headlights.
The rear end features new L-shaped taillights and trapezoidal tailpipe finishers. M Sport Package cars get redesigned front and rear bumpers, larger front air intakes with mesh inserts, and a re-sculptured rear diffuser. The M550i xDrive model receives an Aerodynamic kit from the M Sport Package, adding a rear boot lid spoiler and Cerium Grey exterior accents.
The 530i and 530i xDrive act as the base cars with a 248 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. New 530e and 530e xDrive PHEV models join the range, now producing 288 horses. The mid-level 540i and 540i xDrive are still powered by a turbocharged inline-six producing 335 horses but now feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system similar to competitors from Audi and Mercedes-Benz.
A range-topping M550i xDrive model will sit below the upcoming M5 facelift and feature a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 523 horses. The 530e and 530e xDrive feature a new generation of BMW's eDrive technology with a 181 horsepower 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a 107 horsepower electric motor. A new XtraBoost feature yields an additional 40 horses for up to 10 seconds when the throttle is fully pressed.
As for the inline-six-powered 540i, it now features a 48-volt starter-generator to improve fuel economy and make the stop/start smoother. The system can recapture energy when coasting or braking that can be used to supply 11 horses when the turbocharger isn't fully spooled. It will hit 100kph in 4.9 seconds or 4.6 seconds with xDrive. For reference, the 530i does it in 5.9 seconds (5.8 with xDrive) while the V8-powered M550i xDrive takes just 3.6 seconds.
Inside, the 5 Series has been given a massive technology upgrade with standard Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7. This system includes a 12.3in digital instrument display and a 12.3in touchscreen that now features both Apple CarPlay and long-awaited Android Auto.
Perforated SensaTec upholstery comes standard on four- and six-cylinder models while Dakota Leather comes standard on the M550i and optional on other models. Sports seats are the standard chairs on lower models while M Multi-contour seats come standard on the M550i xDrive. Pricing starts at $54,200 for the 530i while the range-topping M550i xDrive is $76,800. First deliveries are scheduled as soon as July 2020.
