Toyota is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the global launch (it was sold in Japan since 1997) of its path-breaking Prius with a special edition, limited to 2,020 examples. The 2001 Toyota Prius, the world’s first production hybrid car, triggered a revolution of sorts in the industry.
Over the next two decades, Toyota would go on to sell more than 6 million Prius vehicles worldwide and more than 3.6 million total hybrid models in the US market.
The special Prius 2020 Edition for model year 2021 is based on the well-equipped XLE FWD grade. Available in a choice of Supersonic Red or the new Wind Chill Pearl, the 2020 Edition features black exterior trim and a color-keyed rear spoiler.
The 2020 Edition model includes black inserts for the 17-inch alloy wheels, blackout headlight components and trim, B-pillars and mirror housings.
Unique to the Prius 2020 Edition are a “2020” insignia key glove/fob and floor mats, as well as black shift knob and interior A-pillar trim and smoked HVAC vents.
Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture-K platform (TNGA-K), the fourth-generation Prius is the most efficient and quietest in its history.
