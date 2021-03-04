1 of 9
Hyundai, which already has the Creta, the Kona and the Venue in its compact crossover SUV range, has revealed yet another B-segment model, the Bayon.
In line with the brand’s existing SUV naming strategy, the model’s name was apparently inspired by a vacation hotspot: Bayonne, the capital of the French Basque Country, considered one of the most beautiful destinations in the south-west of France.
A wide grille, three-part main lights, a horizontal air intake band, skid plates and DRLs lend the Bayon a sense of width that belies its modest proportions.
In profile, a dynamic shoulder gives it a wedge-shaped look, while the C-pillar that kicks up at an angle and the fender with cladding adds character to the silhouette.
Out back, the arrow-shaped lights positioned far-out on either side, and a horizontal line that connects them, accentuate the sense of width.
The Bayon comes standard with a full black cloth interior, with two other optional colour combinations available.
The cabin gets range of connectivity features, including a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch AVN or 8-inch Display Audio.
Despite the Bayon’s compact size, it gets a decent 411 litres of boot space.
“As the SUV body type continues growing in popularity throughout the world, Hyundai saw a demand for a model capable of navigating European cities while at the same time providing enough space to meet customers’ needs,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President of Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.
