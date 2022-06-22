1 of 6
Made immortal as fictional spy James Bond’s car of choice, the Aston Martin DB5 is one of the greatest icons of British motoring. It’s not often that the chance to buy a DB5 Convertible comes up, with just 123 of those ever built. So that makes this example, ordered and owned by the man who gave his initials to the legendary DB-series of cars – former Aston Martin chairman Sir David Brown – that extra bit special.
Offered for sale by Aston Martin Specialists, Nicholas Mee & Co., this car was delivered to Sir David in January of 1964, and being ordered by the then Chairman, the car was obviously built to the highest spec. It had the then-new five-speed ZF gearbox, a Power Lock rear axle, chromed wire wheels and a Motorola radio.
It was owned by Sir David for three years before being acquired by former Aston Martin DB4 GT owner and garage proprietor, John Wilkinson. During Wilkinson’s ownership, maintenance was carried out at Aston Martin in Newport Pagnell, where records confirm a replacement engine block was installed and a newly stamped manufacturer’s identity plate applied in 1969.
The factory build sheet, supplied with the car, confirms it was specified in a vibrant Caribbean Pearl, with a Dark Blue interior.
In 2014, it received a major restoration faithful to its original specifications, which included a rebuild of the 4-litre engine, as well as rebuilds of the suspension, gearbox, brakes and rear axle.
A bare metal re-paint and complete re-trim of the interior in Connolly hide, along with a new hood covering. The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible is offered for £1,150,000 (approximately Dh5.1 million).
