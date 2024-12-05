In today’s fast-paced world, your car is much more than just a way to get from one place to another. With advanced technology, it can also be your gateway to safety, connectivity, and entertainment.

OnStar, General Motors’ innovative connectivity platform, turns every drive into a safer and more connected experience in Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac cars.

Connected co-pilot

OnStar acts as a personal assistant on the road, providing drivers with a range of connected services that cover safety, navigation, and vehicle management. It’s like having a “smartphone on wheels,” but with far greater capabilities.

OnStar turns every drive into a safer and more connected experience. Image Credit: Supplied

Advanced features to keep you safe

Navigation: With turn-by-turn navigation, drivers get a map with step-by-step directions and voice guidance to keep you focused on the road.

24/7 advisors: Assistance is always at your fingertips with an OnStar advisor, available round-the-clock in both English and Arabic.

Dedicated mobile apps for each brand

OnStar offers a tailored experience through brand-specific mobile apps like myChevrolet, myGMC, and myCadillac, where drivers can access a range of features and connectivity options. In select regions (Kuwait and UAE), the apps even offer Wi-Fi connectivity, keeping you online on the go.

OnStar offers a tailored experience through brand-specific mobile apps. Image Credit: Supplied

OnStar plans: Tailored connectivity and protection

With multiple subscription options, OnStar offers something for every driver:

Connect Plan – SAR 109/month and AED 99/month: Simplifies vehicle ownership with tools to manage your car via the mobile app, keeping you connected on the go.

Protect Plan – SAR 109/month and AED 99/month: Provides access to high-tech safety and security services, supported by OnStar advisors who can dispatch help if needed.

Protect & Connect Plan – SAR 165/month and AED 149/month: Save AED 49 with this comprehensive plan that combines the features of both the Connect and Protect Plans for the best value.

Standard Connect Plan – Free for 10 Years: Includes essential vehicle diagnostics, alerts, and maintenance reminders, helping you keep your car in top condition.

OnStar brings together advanced safety, seamless connectivity, and convenience into one cohesive platform, making every journey more enjoyable and secure. Whether you’re commuting to work, planning a road trip, or simply running errands, OnStar offers a driving experience tailored for the modern driver.