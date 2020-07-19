1 of 5
Audi of America is celebrating 10 years of the V10 engine, with a limited edition R8 V10 quattro model. Audi says the model, bidding farewell to the R8 V10 quattro, will be limited to just 30 units and get technologies and features previously reserved for the performance model, as well as special interior and exterior design elements.
Available in three special exterior colour options - Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, and Sonoma Green - the limited model features carbon fibre finishing in the lower trim, engine compartment, and side blades while the brake callipers are painted red.
Out of the 30, 15 coupe variants will be available in Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior, five in Avus Silver with black interior and red stitching, and five Sonoma Green with black interior and gray stitching. Five Spyders will be offered solely in Mugello Blue with pastel silver interior.
Inside, all the cars get carbon fibre high-gloss surrounds for both the virtual cockpit and the air vents and carbon sigma high-gloss inlays. Coupe models also feature a diamond stitched Alcantara headliner.
The naturally aspirated V10 engine mated to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission is good for 562 horsepower and 550Nm of torque. It also gets the sport exhaust system, previously only available on the R8 performance variants, which amplifies the sound of the V10 engine, which the driver can adjust using a dedicated steering-mounted button or via the Audi drive select setting.
