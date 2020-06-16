1 of 7
The 2021 X-Trail has been unveiled. Although it has now been launched as the Rogue in the US market, the same model will reach our shores with the X-Trail badge. It features the brand’s signature V-motion grille and a slimmer LED headlight design up front. LED fog lights also come standard on SL and Platinum grades.
Image Credit: Supplied
The new X-Trail is marginally shorter and lower than the previous generation, adding to its overall sportier looks. Nissan says aerodynamic features such as "3D" tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia and an active grille shutter to control airflow into the engine compartment have helped them improve the CUV’s dynamics.
The rear gets a bolder design, which seems to have taken cues from larger SUVs in Nissan’s line-up like the Patrol. The overall design is much less cluttered than the previous generation’s.
Commenting on the model’s launch in the US as the Rogue, Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales, says; “The all-new Rogue was purposefully designed to meet all of the needs of today's young families. Rogue is playing to win in the midsize crossover game with the ideal mix of expressive design, advanced technology, safety, comfort and versatility.”
The cabin gets a combination of a full-colour 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch “Digital Dashboard” gauge cluster and a 9.0-inch touch screen display, all of which Nissan says are designed to reduce driver stress and help focus more on the road.
For front-wheel drive models, a switch on the console controls three drive modes: Sport, Standard and Eco. For the all-wheel drive models, there are five drive modes – Off-road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport – also engaged through a drive-mode selector mounted on the centre console.
The 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine carries over but with tweaks that have bumped power up by 11 horsepower to 181 horsepower. Torque has also seen a mild increase to 245Nm. The 2021 Nissan X-Trail is expected to reach showrooms in the Middle East by the last quarter of this year.
