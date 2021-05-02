1 of 7
Honda has revealed the production version its all-new 11th generation Civic sedan. While the previous iteration had introduced major styling and performance changes, this new version keeps changes more subtle.
The all-new Civic gets cleaner, more understated lines than the outgoing model. However, the “thin and light” body design with a low bonnet and front fenders, and a low horizontal beltline gives it a hunkered down stance.
A sharp shoulder character line carves a gentle arc from the front fender to the taillights, giving continuity to the design. The lower character line carries up from the bottom of the front door, rising across the rear doors, and through the rear fenders.
The new wider rear track is emphasised by stronger rear shoulders, wide-set LED taillights, and the aerodynamically efficient trailing edge of its boot lid.
A metal honeycomb mesh accent stretches from door to door across the dash, creating a visual dividing line between the audio, information displays and the climate controls, while the flow-through design conceals the air vents, keeping the cabin uncluttered.
Honda says thanks to the low, flat beltline and uncluttered design throughout ithe new Civic’s cabin, there is ample head, leg, shoulder and hip room for all passengers.
The two 4-cylinder engines available for the 2022 model are carried over from the previous version, with the base 2.0-litre coming with the same 158 horsepower output but sporting a new engine start-stop system, and the 1.5-litre engine getting a marginal 6-hp increase for a total of 180 horsepower.
