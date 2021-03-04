There’s no dearth of glamour or speed in Dubai Police’s fleet, and now yet another sportscar has been added to the eminent list. The city’s police force has recently acquired the 2021 Toyota GR Supra, a legendary nameplate that returned after a 17-year hiatus.
The Supra was provided to Dubai Police by Al-Futtaim Automotive, the exclusive distributor of the Japanese brand in the UAE, and a long-term partner of Dubai Police. The handover took place in the presence of Brig. Dr. Mohamed Al Razooqi, General Director – General Department of Transport & Rescue at Dubai Police and Yousuf Al Raeesi, Director of Government Affairs & HSSE at Al-Futtaim Motors, along with other senior officials from both organisations.
“The increase of high powered supercars to the department’s fleet is due to the positive feedback from the citizens and media. We are constantly looking for ways to connect with the public. We're not trying to show off with these cars, even though the Supra is quite the head-turner, rather we want to show both tourists and residents alike how friendly the police are across the city,” said Brig. Dr. Mohamed Al Razooqi.
Dubai Police currently has the Toyota Fortuner, Prado and FJ Cruiser as part of its standard fleet.
The Supra, powered by a 3.0-litre engine, dashes to the 100kph mark in just 4.1 seconds and hits an electronically limited top speed of 250kph.