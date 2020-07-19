1 of 8
Porsche has revealed the new 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet with more power and enhanced options. The twin-turbo boxer engine in the 911 Turbo models make 572 horsepower, which is 32 horses more than its predecessor.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
The new 911 Turbo accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than before) while the new 911 Turbo Cabriolet takes 2.8 seconds (also 0.2 seconds faster). With 750Nm of torque to boot, the new 911 Turbo’s output and performance figures are on a par with the previous 2019 911 Turbo S.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
The twin-turbo 3.7-litre six-cylinder boxer engine in the 911 Turbo models is mated to a standard eight-speed PDK transmission with Turbo-specific calibration. The top track speed of the new 911 Turbo models is 198 mph (319kph).
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
The bump in power is supported by a chassis that has been tuned to offer optimal performance. Porsche says steering response and precision on the new 911 Turbo models have been improved and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) active all-wheel drive system in the 911 Turbo is able to transfer even more power to the front wheels than before.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
Traction at the rear axle, which is equipped with rear-axle steering as standard, is increased by 0.39 inches of added track width compared to the last 911 Turbo, as well as 315/30 tyres on 21-inch wheels (as against the 305/30 R 20 in the previous model).
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
A Sport Exhaust system that was introduced on the 2021 911 Turbo S is also optionally available for the 911 Turbo for the very first time. Two different suspension options are also available; the standard PASM suspension and the electronically controlled PASM Sport Suspension with a 10 mm lower ride height.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
The 911 Turbo’s interior remains identical to those of the current 911 Carrera models. The Porsche Advanced Cockpit and Direct Touch Control have a 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) centre screen as its interface.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
Standard equipment include electrically adjustable 14-way Sport seats, the Sport Chrono package, a GT Sport steering wheel with shift paddles and mode switch as well as a BOSE Surround Sound System. Available options include Lane Keep Assist with traffic sign recognition, Night Vision Assist, Surround View and a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.
Image Credit: Supplied