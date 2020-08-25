1 of 9
Lexus has expanded its ES family saloon lineup for the 2021 model year by adding all-wheel drive capability. The all-new 2021 Lexus ES 250 AWD will offer better traction when driving in bad weather, while the 2021 ES 350 Black Line Special Edition adds a sportier appearance with the limited series.
Image Credit: Supplied
Although this is the first time the ES family gets an all-wheel drive model, this was expected as the Toyota Avalon on which it is based got an AWD version earlier this year.
Image Credit: Supplied
Lexus says its Dynamic Torque Control AWD can provide effective traction for inclement and slippery weather while minimising AWD’s typical drag on fuel economy. The system can direct up to 50 per cent of engine torque to the rear wheels, in response to acceleration from a start or slippage at the front wheels.
Image Credit: Supplied
The signature grille takes cues from the LC coupe and the flagship LS, but adds a vertical grille pattern. The same theme is replicated at the corners of the front bumper to give the ES a wide, planted stance.
Image Credit: Supplied
A limited production of the Black Line Special Edition ES 350s will be available for 2021 model year. Limited to 1,500 units, the Black Line Special Edition will be based on the F SPORT grade and will be offered in a choice of three exterior colors that include Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 shown here.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Black Line ES 350s will also include unique features such as Black outer mirrors, darkened F SPORT wheels and lug nuts, and a new sporty, black rear lip spoiler.
Image Credit: Supplied
It also gets the F SPORT-only two-tone interior that features white and black colour scheme with gray stitching.
Image Credit: Supplied
F SPORT models offer NuLuxe-trim interior colour options that include Black and Circuit Red, paired with Hadori Aluminium trim accents.
Image Credit: Supplied
For the ES 350 and 300h, Lexus now adds standard Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert on the Luxury, F SPORT, Ultra Luxury grades.
Image Credit: Supplied