From being a rudimentary farm truck tackling the American wilderness to being the world’s best-selling passenger vehicle model, the Ford F-Series pickup has come a long way. Now, to make sure the wildly popular truck stays up to date in the fast-changing automotive landscape, the Blue Oval has announced the new F-150 brimming with the latest technology features while keeping its workhorse credentials intact.
The new F-150 gets 11 grille options available across the series lineup along with new tailgate appliqués. Apart from these, the exterior update also includes LED headlamps and taillamps, and full-length extended power running boards with kick switch that provide better truck-side cargo box accessibility.
The redesigned interior features more refined materials, offers new colour choices and more storage space. Ford says the two-tone seats are more soil-resistant, while standard dual glovebox is standard. SYNC 4 infotainment system is standard, which Ford says features more natural voice control as well as real-time mapping and customisable information on demand. The technology helps minimise distractions with hands-free voice control and features such as making phone calls and selecting music.
A 12-inch centre screen comes standard on XLT high series and all trims above. This screen allows customers to split the display and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. An 8-inch touch screen is standard on XL and XLT standard and mid-series trucks. It also gets over-the-air updates as standard, helping the trucks receive new functions and additional features throughout its lifetime.
The new F-150 comes standard with new cleats mounted to the sides of the tailgate to act as tie-down locations for extra-long items in the bed. New clamp pockets are built in to the tailgate of every truck, so customers can hold materials down for precision work. The flat Tailgate Work Surface also includes integrated rulers, a mobile device holder, cupholder and pencil holder.
Pro Power Onboard lets the F-150 bring generator levels of exportable power to work sites or camp. Power is accessible through in-cabin outlets and up to four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets, with a 240-volt 30-amp outlet on the 7.2-kilowatt version.
The new F-150 is equipped with Trailer Reverse Guidance and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Trailer Reverse Guidance uses the truck’s high-resolution cameras to provide multiple views along with helpful graphics that tell drivers which way to turn the steering wheel while backing up. Pro Trailer Backup Assist helps make backing up a trailer easy.
Ford claims the 3.5-litre Power Boost full hybrid V6 powertrain delivers the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup and lends the new F-150 towing ability of up to 12,000 pounds. Ford hasn’t yet divulged the output figures of the V6 engine.
