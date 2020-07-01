1 of 7
With more than 20,000 built since its launch, the Bentayga has been a clear success story for Bentley. Now, four years after the Bentayga was first introduced, the British marque has revealed an updated version of its first ever SUV.
A revised exterior design brings the Bentayga more in line with the brand’s design DNA already seen in the third-generation Continental GT and the all-new Flying Spur. Bentley says every panel at the front of the car has been redesigned to give it a cleaner, modern look. The matrix grille is now larger and more upright, and is flanked by LED matrix headlamps. A more aggressive front bumper accentuates the performance characteristics of the car. The Bentayga also gets heated, wet-arm windscreen wipers with 22 washer jets in each arm.
The rear has been given a complete redesign with a new full-width tailgate and redrawn, encapsulated taillamps, while the licence plate has been moved down into the bumper for a cleaner appearance. Wide, split tailpipes and a 20 mm wider rear track add to the Bentayga’s aggressive, sporty stance.
Significant revisions have been made to the cabin as well. Among the major changes are a new centre fascia and steering wheel, new door trims and all-new seats.
Ventilated seats are now available in the rear of the five-seat cabin option. Passengers in the rear also get significantly more space, with legroom increased by up to 100 mm depending on configuration.
A next generation infotainment system is integrated into the handcrafted ‘wing’ dashboard design and is anchored by a 10.9-inch display screen with edge-to-edge graphics. Bentley says the new digital display includes high-resolution and dynamic graphics, which are configurable to suit driver preferences.
The new Bentayga will initially be launched in V8 guise, which Bentley claims will offer a balance between performance and everyday usability. The V8’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine is good for 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the V8 helps propel the Bentayga to a top speed of 290kph and 0-100kph sprint in 4.5 seconds. A W12-powered Speed version of the Bentayga will follow later this year.
