Dubai: Hello and welcome! We are up bright and early because it is the first day of the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show.
This is the 15th edition of the biennial motoring extravaganza. We're checking out everything — from new cars, concepts, latest technology and everything else on display at the sprawling Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) show floor.
There are more than 150 major exhibitors from over 70 countries present in this year's edition, with more than 550 vehicles on display under the lights.
During the five-day extravaganza, more than 105,000 visitors will be welcomed and with so much to see and do, they’ll certainly not be short of choice.
The 2019 edition will span across 85,000 square metres of exhibition space at the World Trade Centre.
Ever since its inception, it has been bringing global manufacturers, distributors, industry specialists and of course, thousands of passionate car aficionados together under one roof.
The biennial event will once again see the best of the best from the car world take centre stage.
Mitsubishi
Next up is Mitsubishi, a brand that doesn't need introduction. The Pajero and the Lancer have been local favourites for decades. Now we have more exciting models being revealed!
GAC Motor
Next up is GAC Motor which is part of the GAC Group and one of China’s largest and most diversified conglomerates represented by Gargash in the UAE and it's lineup of vehicles here includes the handsome GA8 saloon and robust GS8 SUV.
Today it launches the GN8 MPV which looks ideal for accommodating a large family, all their luggage and even the pet dog!
Hongqi Motors
Next up is Hongqi Motors!
The tough ones from Streit
The vehicles on the next stand at the 2019 Dubai International motor show look like they're ready for the most challenging of terrain!
These are the robust vehicles from Streit and they have an incredible range so be sure you head to the Dubai World Trade Centre and check these out!
Next one is Aspark. The Japanese engineering firm is revealing their Aspark Owl, an all-electric battery-powered sports car. Touted as the fastest accelerating electric car, the Owl does 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a breathtakingly quick 1.9 seconds! The hypercar comes with a list price of $5.1 million!
