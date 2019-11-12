We bring you the latest metal from the motoring industry at the Dubai World Trade Centre

This is the SWAT version of the Titan DS on display at the 15th edition of the Dubai International Motor Show. Image Credit: Imran Malik

(Reporting: Imran Malik and Sony Thomas)

Dubai: Hello and welcome! We are up bright and early because it is the first day of the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show.

This is the 15th edition of the biennial motoring extravaganza. We're checking out everything — from new cars, concepts, latest technology and everything else on display at the sprawling Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) show floor.

There are more than 150 major exhibitors from over 70 countries present in this year's edition, with more than 550 vehicles on display under the lights.

During the five-day extravaganza, more than 105,000 visitors will be welcomed and with so much to see and do, they’ll certainly not be short of choice.

We bring you regular updates on wheels.ae and gulfnews.com so while we rev up our engines and gear up for action, you can sit back and enjoy the thrillin' ride with us!

The four-day Dubai International Motor Show kicks off on Tuesday, November 12-16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Imran Malik

Passes found

Media passes at Dubai International Motor Show. Image Credit: Imran Malik

We've found our passes and we are ready to head start the media tour where all the latest metal from the motoring industry will be revealed in all its glory! Keep checking wheels.ae and gulfnews.com for loads of motoring goodness!

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and all manner of rough and ready military vehicles ready for combat (and the road!) Image Credit: Imran Malik

Details of the Titan DS Swat Image Credit: Sony Thomas

15th Edition: Dubai International Motor Show Now in its 15th edition, the Dubai International Motor Show is the largest international automotive event across the Middle East and North Africa.



The 2019 edition will span across 85,000 square metres of exhibition space at the World Trade Centre.



Ever since its inception, it has been bringing global manufacturers, distributors, industry specialists and of course, thousands of passionate car aficionados together under one roof.



The biennial event will once again see the best of the best from the car world take centre stage.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi ASX Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Next up is Mitsubishi, a brand that doesn't need introduction. The Pajero and the Lancer have been local favourites for decades. Now we have more exciting models being revealed!

The new Mitsubishi Outlander Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Specs of the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Image Credit: Sony Thomas

And the good old Pajero in Black Edition Image Credit: Sony Thomas

GAC Motor

Next up is GAC Motor which is part of the GAC Group and one of China’s largest and most diversified conglomerates represented by Gargash in the UAE and it's lineup of vehicles here includes the handsome GA8 saloon and robust GS8 SUV.

Today it launches the GN8 MPV which looks ideal for accommodating a large family, all their luggage and even the pet dog!

The GAC GN8 is a luxury mini van produced by Chinese auto manufacturer GAC. It offers lots of space, comfort, and tech, which puts it at par with rivals such as the Luxgen MPV, the Honda Odyssey, and the Toyota Previa. Power figures stand at 201 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque being produced by a 2.0-liter turbocharged power plant. Image Credit: Imran Malik

Hongqi Motors

Next up is Hongqi Motors!

Miniature models from Hongqi Motors Image Credit: Sony Thomas

The Hongqi L5 is a retro styled luxury car. First released in 2013 at the Shanghai Auto Show, the L5 is renowned for currently being the most expensive Chinese-made car ever available for purchase, at CN¥5 million Renminbi (about $800,000). It is the official state car of China, as it is used by the General Secretary of the Communist Party (Paramount leader) Xi Jinping. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Another view of the Chinese-made Hongqi L5 retro-styled luxury car. In 2016, Hongqi announced a V8 version of the L5, powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 producing 381 horsepower with an eight-speed automatic. The V12 model is designated as CA7600 and the V8 version as CA7400. The CA7400 was released in 2017. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Hongqi has revealed the HS7 SUV in Dubai. Hongqi is a Chinese car manufacturer and part of the FAW Group. It unveiled its flagship crossover SUV, the HS7, in Dubai on November 12, 2019. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

The tough ones from Streit

The vehicles on the next stand at the 2019 Dubai International motor show look like they're ready for the most challenging of terrain!

Streit Shaman 8X8 Image Credit: Imran Malik

These are the robust vehicles from Streit and they have an incredible range so be sure you head to the Dubai World Trade Centre and check these out!

Look at that aggressive front end! You wouldn't want this behind you bumper to bumper and flashing its headlights at you on the highway! Image Credit: Imran Malik

Next one is Aspark. The Japanese engineering firm is revealing their Aspark Owl, an all-electric battery-powered sports car. Touted as the fastest accelerating electric car, the Owl does 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a breathtakingly quick 1.9 seconds! The hypercar comes with a list price of $5.1 million!

Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News