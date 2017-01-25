Homes to float on Dubai Water Canal

A Finnish-owned company has been commissioned to build the first floating homes on the Dubai Water Canal. The floating homes will be part of the first phase of Marasi Business Bay development in Dubai.

Finnish firm Admares has been contracted to work on 10 water homes, two restaurants and an exclusive yacht club, all of which will float on water. According to master developer Dubai Properties (DP), the floating homes will be the UAE’s first to have pedestrian and boat access.

Admares will design, manage and manufacture the floating structures in a purpose-built production facility in Finland, which employs a workforce that specialises in construction of floating real estate.

“Our objective is to create unique, innovative and environmentally friendly real estate products, utilising groundbreaking, multidisciplinary off-site construction technology,” said Mikael Hedberg, CEO of Admares.

Marasi Business Bay will also include the longest waterfront promenade in the UAE, as well as restaurants, leisure facilities and five palm tree-lined yacht marinas with approximately 700 berths.

Admares, which has worked on the Burj Al Arab Terrace, started the production of the floating structures in October, in collaboration with Finnish interior design studio Kudos and Sigge Architects.

All manufacturing and outfitting works are being completed in Finland, before the structures are transported by sea to Dubai by the end of the year.

“We stay one step ahead by working with speed and efficiency to seamlessly create blueprints for success and deliver exceptional lifestyles, value and a lasting impact for the betterment of Dubai,” said Abdulla M. Lahej, Group CEO of DP. “We are pleased to partner with Finland’s Admares to develop the first-of-their-kind homes on water in DP’s Marasi Business Bay destination. Their use of innovative technologies and unique construction techniques to deliver this type of pioneering structures will ensure that these unique homes on water, and the surrounding promenade, parks and marina, will be one of the most sought-after residential destinations in the city.”

