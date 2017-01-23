Dynamic Dubai

Dubai is among the most dynamic cities in the world, according to JLL’s City Momentum Index (CMI) 2017 report. The annual report looks at the fastest-changing cities around the globe, tracking the speed of their changing economy and commercial real estate market, while identifying hubs that have the most dynamic attributes over the short and long term. Placed at 11 in the global top 30, Dubai finished just behind Nairobi (10th) and London (6th) in the Europe, Middle East and Africa market. At the top of the list is the Indian powerhouse Bangalore, followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Silicon Valley, Shanghai and Hyderabad.

