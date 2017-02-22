Mobile
Dubai’s most expensive homes

From presidential penthouses to palatial villas, here are some of Dubai’s priciest residences

  • Penthouse at The 118 in Downtown DubaiImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • Serenia Residences penthouse on the Palm JumeirahImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • Al Barari villaImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • A Dh57-million Palm Jumeirah Signature villaImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • This Palm Jumeirah Signature villa is worth Dh58 millionImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • The Dh64-million Palm Jumeirah Signature villa has a private pool and beachfrontImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • With an Dh80-million price tag, this Ocean Waves Villa has one of the longest beachfronts in a coveted M Tip oImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • One of two properties on this list that have breached the Dh100-million mark, this Ocean Waves Villa is locateImage Credit: LuxHabitat
  • At a cost of Dh25 million, this penthouse at the Palm Jumeirah's Muraba Residences brings up the rear end Image Credit: LuxHabitat
  • Emirates Hills owns the most expensive property on this list with a Dh129.9-million price tagImage Credit: LuxHabitat
Property Weekly
 

The latest industry forecast points to challenging year for Dubai’s real estate market. This means sales prices will again be subjected to downward pressure as market dynamics play out. For those looking for prime property, this could be an opportunity to snap up coveted homes at more competitive prices, or perhaps even a steep discount. Most analysts, however, see pressure finally easing later in the year, so those in the hunt for their dream homes will be keenly watching the market in the next few months. With the help of LuxHabitat, we put together a list of some of Dubai’s most expensive homes this year.

 

1) Villa in Emirates Hills R Sector | Dh129.9 million | Occupied

Light and spacious, this Emirates Hills villa embodies relaxation with its lush greenery and dedicated relaxation room. Featuring muted décor and an abundance of natural light, the property is surrounded by trees and has a courtyard water feature and indoor pool.

2) Ocean Waves Villa, M Frond, Palm Jumeirah | Dh115 million | Off-plan, due for handover next month

This Ocean Waves custom villa has one of the widest private beachfronts in the area and will feature panoramic views of the ocean, the skyline and beautiful sunsets. The 14,412-sq-ft villa has a pool, Jacuzzi and gym.

3) Ocean Waves Villa, M Frond, Palm Jumeirah | Dh80 million | Off-plan, due for handover next month

This sea-front villa covers 13,000 sq ft and features one of the longest beachfronts in a coveted M Tip of the Palm. The villas offer beautiful views of the Dubai Marina skyline and the Palm Jumeirah crescent. It features a private infinity pool.

4) Signature Villa, Palm Jumeirah | Dh64 million | Occupied

From the architects who worked on the Burj Khalifa to the Washington palms imported from California, this custom villa makes no compromises. The floor-to-ceiling outer glass walls afford stunning views, while a private pool and beachfront create a personal sanctuary.

5) Signature Villa, Palm Jumeirah | Dh58 million | Occupied

This contemporary villa has a private pool and Jacuzzi, three balconies and a breath-taking private beachfront. The 14,000-sq-ft property is like coming to a vacation, featuring views of Atlantis The Palm and the Burj Al Arab, while ensuring the privacy of its residents.

6) Signature Villa, Palm Jumeirah | Dh57 million | Occupied

This villa on one of the Palm’s most private frond tips offers a private panoramic beachfront, with beautiful views of Atlantis, Burj Al Arab and the skyline. The 11,000-sq-ft villa has six bedrooms and glass doors that open onto the private beach.

7) Villa, Al Barari | Dh48 million | Owner occupied

This upgraded villa is nothing short of stunning. The 19,145-sq-ft home features a lavish eight-bedroom interior and a spa building with a cold plunge pool and air-conditioned car showroom. The beautiful pool, sunken bar and barbecue area are perfect for entertaining.

8) Penthouse, Serenia Residences, Palm Jumeirah | Dh36 million | Off-plan

This presidential penthouse is one of only three exclusive offerings from Serenia. Occupying the entire top floor, the 11,291-sq-ft property has a rooftop garden and offers stunning panoramic views.

9) Penthouse, 118, Downtown Dubai | Dh28.7 million | Off-plan

The 118 offers a classic penthouse that is truly personal. The property accommodates four bedrooms, but can come with two or three bedrooms if preferred. It will have personalised design elements to suit each resident. The view is spectacular, owing to its location just a few steps away from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai International Financial Centre.

10) Penthouse, Muraba, Palm Jumeirah | Dh25 million | Occupied

This penthouse on the east crescent of the Palm comes with five terraces and puts open space at the front and centre of its design. The views are incomparable and so are the services, which include a reception and concierge. This expansive home is the perfect retreat, with clean lines and unobstructed sunrise views.

