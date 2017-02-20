Mobile
Dh850m upgrade links more homes to Ibn Battuta mall

Project includes 55-storey residential tower and 16-screen dine-in cinema

Image Credit: Nakheel
Ibn Battuta Residences 2 will have 279 apartments for lease
Property Weekly
 

Nakheel has launched a new high-rise residential tower that is part of an Dh850-million development package around the Ibn Battuta Mall. The developer said it has started construction work on the 55-storey Ibn Battuta Residences 2, along with a 16-screen cinema complex, multi-storey car park and new retail space for the mall.

The developer awarded a Dh23-million contract to National Gulf Constructions for enabling works at the site, located on the southern side of the mall. Nakheel said the new projects will transform the area into a sprawling retail, residential and leisure hub, spanning more than 7 million sq ft.

With a built-up area of 675,000 sq ft, the residential tower will have 279 apartments, with 108 two-bedroom and 171 three-bedroom apartments. The units will be available for lease. Ibn Battuta Residences 2, which will be connected to the mall, will also feature a pool deck, a 32,000-sq-ft landscaped park with a 200m jogging track, children’s play area and shaded seating, a health and wellness centre with swimming pools for adults and children, fitness club and café, and ground-floor retail facilities. A four-storey parking podium can accommodate 515 vehicles.

Nakheel also announced last year the Ibn Battuta Residences, a twin-building apartment complex. The three towers will offer a combined 810 apartments.

The four-level dine-in cinema complex will have its own multi-storey car park with almost 1,400 spaces, while the retail expansion will add 53,000 sq ft of shop space to the mall’s India court as well as more than 600 parking spaces. The mall currently has a 21-screen cinema located at the China Court.

Property Weekly

