Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Some parts of Abu Dhabi emirates experienced slight rain fall early in the morning Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: Be ready with your umbrella as unstable weather characterised by rain and dust may continue throughout the week, a forecaster said.

“The weather will be generally unstable all week, and may last until Sunday. We expect it to be rainy at times, with a few amount of clouds, and different amounts of rain in different places but mostly over the islands, coastal, northern, eastern areas,” a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology told Gulf News.

“In cases of towering clouds, there is a weak chance of thunderstorms.”

The instability in weather conditions is due to the combination of two low pressure systems in the atmosphere.

Most parts of the country including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah experienced light to moderate rain on Sunday.

Scattered parts of the country also saw showers with the maximum recorded rainfall at 6mm.

Traffic moved at snail’s pace in Dubai and Sharjah on Sunday due to wet roads.

Aside from showers, winds were moderate to fresh, reaching a maximum of 60km/hr and reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in the western region.

NCMS has raised the “orange warning” across the country to remind residents to be alert as “hazardous weather are forecast”.

Motorists have been advised to drive safely as roads may become slippery and visibility may deteriorate.

On Monday, winds may be strong at times especially at sea. Internal areas may see dust clouds and visibility may drop to 2,000 metres.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be rough on Monday and Tuesday with wave heights of 3 feet to 5 feet onshore and up to 9 feet offshore in the Arabian Gulf and up to 7 feet offshore in Oman Sea.