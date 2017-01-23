UAE weather forecast: Beware of rough seas, blowing dust

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE weather forecast: Beware of rough seas, blowing dust

UAE weather bureau also warns that visibility could be reduced to less than 2,000 metres at times

 

Dubai:   Fresh winds, blowing dust and poor visibility have been forecast to affect some parts of the country, the UAE’s weathermen warned on Monday.

The latest bulletin issued by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has alerted residents that that visibility could reduce to less than 2,000 metres at times, as fresh winds are likely to kick up dust over eastern parts.

"NCMS warns against the formation of rainy convective clouds/ may be thundery at times with fresh winds, causing blowing dust with poor visibility, less than 2,000 meters at times over some eastern [parts]," the advisory states.

Forecasters have also issued a warning against rough seas off the coast of Oman, as well as fresh to strong northwesterly wind and rough to very rough sea in the Arabian Gulf.

 

 

 

More from Weather

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Weather

Chance of scattered rain on Wednesday
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs