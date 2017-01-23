UAE weather forecast: Beware of rough seas, blowing dust
Dubai: Fresh winds, blowing dust and poor visibility have been forecast to affect some parts of the country, the UAE’s weathermen warned on Monday.
The latest bulletin issued by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has alerted residents that that visibility could reduce to less than 2,000 metres at times, as fresh winds are likely to kick up dust over eastern parts.
"NCMS warns against the formation of rainy convective clouds/ may be thundery at times with fresh winds, causing blowing dust with poor visibility, less than 2,000 meters at times over some eastern [parts]," the advisory states.
Forecasters have also issued a warning against rough seas off the coast of Oman, as well as fresh to strong northwesterly wind and rough to very rough sea in the Arabian Gulf.
January 23, 2017
pic.twitter.com/PvLi2ui8EE— UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media) January 23, 2017