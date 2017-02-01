Mobile
Significant drop in temperatures across UAE over weekend

Coldest air mass since winter started in UAE, possibility of snowfall in the mountains on Friday

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A cold air mass will affect the country from Thursday until the weekend that could cause a significant drop in temperatures across the country, even a drop to below freezing and a chance of snowfall over the mountains on Friday.

The weather will be unstable this weekend due to a deep low pressure associated with a cold air mass in the upper layers and other factors.

“This situation is not only affecting the UAE but the surrounding areas. The instability is in the south of Iran and the extension of the trough is affecting our area. This is associated with strong winds and will bring the coldest air mass for this winter,” a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology told Gulf News.

Temperatures will significantly drop starting from Thursday and will continue to drop on Friday.

“The temperature may fall below 0°C over high mountains, specifically Jebel Jais because it’s over 1,900m and could even fall below 0°C. If there is any precipitation in the area when the temperatures drop to 0°C or even 1°C to 2°C , there is a chance of snow,” the forecaster said.

The surrounding areas in Ras Al Khaimah will have an average temperature of between 18C and 22C. The rest of the country will have below 20C on average.

Forecasters said there is a chance for rain mainly in the coastal northern area and the islands on Thursday and Friday. The probability rainfall extends towards some internal areas.

The rest of the country will be generally cloudy.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid going to the sea as both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be rough becoming very rough with wave heights of 14ft offshore.

North-westerly wind will freshen gradually becoming strong that will cause blowing sand and dust and poor visibility to less than 1,000m in some places.

Winds will weaken gradually by Saturday night and Sunday morning.

United Arab Emirates
Iran
Ras Al Khaimah
United Arab Emirates
Iran
Ras Al Khaimah
