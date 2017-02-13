Scattered rainfall likely in parts of UAE
Dubai: Some parts of the UAE may receive scattered rainfall over the next few days.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi City, western region, Sharjah and Fujairah may receive light showers on Tuesday while the coastal areas of Abu Al Abyad, Al Ruwais, Dalma islands, and Sila in Abu Dhabi and Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah may receive heavy showers, based on the UAE Met Office’s forecast on its website.
Temperatures will hover between 18 degrees Celsius to 25C in Abu Dhabi, between 20C and 24C in Dubai and between 17C and 24C in Sharjah. Humidity along the coast will be 70-85 per cent.
The weather will continue to be unstable till Sunday due to two low pressure systems.
Moderate to fresh winds, becoming strong at times especially over the sea and the exposed areas, may cause hazy conditions due to dust, affecting visibility.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.