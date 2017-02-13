Scattered rainfall likely in parts of UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Scattered rainfall likely in parts of UAE

Unstable weather characterised by winds and dust to prevail till Sunday

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some parts of the UAE may receive scattered rainfall over the next few days.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi City, western region, Sharjah and Fujairah may receive light showers on Tuesday while the coastal areas of Abu Al Abyad, Al Ruwais, Dalma islands, and Sila in Abu Dhabi and Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah may receive heavy showers, based on the UAE Met Office’s forecast on its website.

Temperatures will hover between 18 degrees Celsius to 25C in Abu Dhabi, between 20C and 24C in Dubai and between 17C and 24C in Sharjah. Humidity along the coast will be 70-85 per cent.

The weather will continue to be unstable till Sunday due to two low pressure systems.

Moderate to fresh winds, becoming strong at times especially over the sea and the exposed areas, may cause hazy conditions due to dust, affecting visibility.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGNFujairah
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Weather

Scattered showers in UAE for the next four days
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year