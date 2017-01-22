Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Dubai: Light to moderate rain fell on parts of the UAE on Sunday, including Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Etihad Road, Al Twar and the Al Qusais area in Dubai, according to the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS).

Forecasters said they are expecting more rain in the western area, including Sharjah and the northern areas, which will bring with it a significant drop in temperature on Monday.

A forecaster from NCMS told Gulf News that the rain is "due to a trough or a low pressure affecting the Gulf area and it’s extending to the southern part of the Arabian peninsula".

"Scattered areas in the UAE starting from the western part continuing to the eastern part may receive showers,” the forecaster said.

UAE weather departments have reported heavy rain over Al Jazeerah Al Hahmra in Ras Al Khaimah.

On Sunday night, fresh winds will be very strong over the sea, causing a significant drop in temperatures by about 8 degrees Celcius to 10 degrees Celcius. The average will be from 18 degrees Celcius to 22 degrees Celcius.

The highest recorded rainfall on Saturday was in Al Ajili between Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah at 4.0mm while Fujairah Port received 2.2mm.

On Sunday morning, Fallaj Al Mualla received 0.6mm of rain while Al Maliha and Masafi got 0.4mm.

The northerly flow will start pushing the clouds to the eastern part of the UAE by Monday evening.

Forecasters urged motorists to exercise caution while driving due to slippery roads. Visibility in exposed areas may also drop to less than 3,000m due to wind-blown dust.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf on Monday with 7ft to 11ft offshore, and 8ft to 12ft offshore waves on Tuesday. The Oman Sea will have 6ft to 9ft waves offshore on Monday.