Rainy weekend and drop in temperatures on Saturday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rainy weekend and drop in temperatures on Saturday

Scattered rainfall expected in different parts of UAE on Friday and Saturday

  • Image Credit: File
  • Forecasters said unstable weather will continue on Friday and Saturday.Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Don’t put away your umbrellas or raincoats just yet it will continue to rain this weekend with a possible drop in temperatures by Saturday.

Residents who will be participating in outdoor events on Friday, like Dubai Cares’ Walk for Education, have been advised to bring their umbrellas along in case of showers.

Forecasters said unstable weather will continue on Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rainfall over different areas.

“The weather on Friday and Saturday will be generally the same, cloudy in general, with some light rain at short intervals for the whole day. South-easterly to north-easterly wind will affect the country but will be moderate to fresh, with average wind speed of around 30km/h to 40km/h in Dubai. For those who will be heading for outdoor activities such as walks, there’s nothing significant to worry about,” said a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.

The third UAE Drones for Good Award is scheduled on Friday and organisers said they are monitoring the weather situation. An organiser said light rain and fresh winds are tolerable.

During the event, drone operators will have to exhibit their drones’ flying and additional capabilities, hence clear skies and fresh winds are key. The country may also experience a drop in temperatures of about 5 degree Celsius beginning Saturday, bringing the average temperatures to 25C.

By Friday night, the winds affecting the country will change to north-westerly that will be strong over the sea making the Arabian Gulf rough to very rough and the Oman Sea rough.

Another drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday although no rain is forecast.

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Weather

Rain hits several parts of UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her