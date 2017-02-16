Rainy weekend and drop in temperatures on Saturday

Dubai: Don’t put away your umbrellas or raincoats just yet it will continue to rain this weekend with a possible drop in temperatures by Saturday.

Residents who will be participating in outdoor events on Friday, like Dubai Cares’ Walk for Education, have been advised to bring their umbrellas along in case of showers.

Forecasters said unstable weather will continue on Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rainfall over different areas.

“The weather on Friday and Saturday will be generally the same, cloudy in general, with some light rain at short intervals for the whole day. South-easterly to north-easterly wind will affect the country but will be moderate to fresh, with average wind speed of around 30km/h to 40km/h in Dubai. For those who will be heading for outdoor activities such as walks, there’s nothing significant to worry about,” said a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.

The third UAE Drones for Good Award is scheduled on Friday and organisers said they are monitoring the weather situation. An organiser said light rain and fresh winds are tolerable.

During the event, drone operators will have to exhibit their drones’ flying and additional capabilities, hence clear skies and fresh winds are key. The country may also experience a drop in temperatures of about 5 degree Celsius beginning Saturday, bringing the average temperatures to 25C.

By Friday night, the winds affecting the country will change to north-westerly that will be strong over the sea making the Arabian Gulf rough to very rough and the Oman Sea rough.

Another drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday although no rain is forecast.