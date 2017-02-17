Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

Dubai: Intermittent rain paved way to dust storm across the UAE by midday on Friday. Dust enveloped most parts of the UAE, reducing visibility.
Forecasters predicted unstable weather on Friday and Saturday.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully due to decreased visibility caused by winds blowing dust.#DubaiPolice
“The weather on Friday and Saturday will be generally the same, cloudy in general, with some light rain at short intervals for the whole day. South-easterly to north-easterly wind will affect the country but will be moderate to fresh, with average wind speed of around 30km/h to 40km/h in Dubai. For those who will be heading for outdoor activities such as walks, there’s nothing significant to worry about,” said a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.
The country may also experience a drop in temperatures of about 5 degree Celsius beginning Saturday, bringing the average temperatures to 25C.
Another drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday although no rain is forecast.
