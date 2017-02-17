Mobile
Rain paves way to dust storm across UAE

Dust envelops most parts of the UAE, reducing visibility

  • Up to 70kph winds kicked up dust, blanketing Dubai's skyline and reducing visibility on Friday. Image Credit: Gulf News
  • Blowing dust reduced noontime visibility in Dubai on Friday. Image Credit: Sankha Kar / Gulf News
  • Rain disrupts the game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi during their PSL match at Sharjah cricket Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • Family members brave the wind as they enjoy their day off on Sharjah beach on 17 February 2017. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • Sudden strong winds and dust surprise residents in Dubai (17th February, 2017).Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
 

Dubai: Intermittent rain paved way to dust storm across the UAE by midday on Friday. Dust enveloped most parts of the UAE, reducing visibility.

For more weather stories and latest weather reports, click here

Forecasters predicted unstable weather on Friday and Saturday.

“The weather on Friday and Saturday will be generally the same, cloudy in general, with some light rain at short intervals for the whole day. South-easterly to north-easterly wind will affect the country but will be moderate to fresh, with average wind speed of around 30km/h to 40km/h in Dubai. For those who will be heading for outdoor activities such as walks, there’s nothing significant to worry about,” said a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.

The country may also experience a drop in temperatures of about 5 degree Celsius beginning Saturday, bringing the average temperatures to 25C.

Another drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday although no rain is forecast.

 

