Rain hits UAE, major traffic jams follow

A scene from Sharjah during the morning rain on Tuesday

Dubai: Rain hit several parts of the country on Tuesday morning, affecting commuters as they drove at a snail’s pace to work.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) reported rainfall in the early hours of the morning across Umm Al Quwain, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, and several parts of Dubai.

Multiple accidents were recorded on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (MBZ) after Sports City towards Abu Dhabi, on Umm Suqeim Road, and Al Khail Road before the Dubai Mall exit.

Multiple accidents on #SMBZR after Sports City towards #AbuDhabi causing congestion and delays. Drive safe people. pic.twitter.com/4oGqEvslSO — TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) February 14, 2017

The heaviest traffic was witnessed along MBZ Road as motorists drove from Sharjah to Dubai, with a number of accidents reported on popular highways regularly travelled by commuters.

Heavy traffic was also recorded along Al Ittihad Road, Al Khail Road, and Shaikh Zayed Road with tailbacks reaching up until Mall of the Emirates in Al Barsha.

#TrafficUpdate

Traffic jam due to #Accidents has been reported on Al Ittihad rd after Al Mamzar bridge towards Dubai,be extra cautious. — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 14, 2017

The weather is expected to remain unstable until the end of the week, with chances of scattered rainfall and thunder across the country.

The NCMS forecaster said residents can expect cloudy days ahead, with thunder and heavy rainfall over various areas of the UAE, especially the islands and coastal areas.

The wind will be quite moderate but is expected to be rougher over the sea and exposed areas, causing blowing dust that can reduce visibility.

Temperature over the next two days is expected to reach a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, while the mountain areas will have a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius and a minimum of nine degrees Celsius.