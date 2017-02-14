Mobile
Rain hits UAE, major traffic jams follow

Commuters got stuck in morning traffic due to scattered rain that fell across the country on Tuesday morning

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
A scene from Sharjah during the morning rain on Tuesday
 

Dubai: Rain hit several parts of the country on Tuesday morning, affecting commuters as they drove at a snail’s pace to work.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) reported rainfall in the early hours of the morning across Umm Al Quwain, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, and several parts of Dubai.

Multiple accidents were recorded on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (MBZ) after Sports City towards Abu Dhabi, on Umm Suqeim Road, and Al Khail Road before the Dubai Mall exit. 

The heaviest traffic was witnessed along MBZ Road as motorists drove from Sharjah to Dubai, with a number of accidents reported on popular highways regularly travelled by commuters.  

Heavy traffic was also recorded along Al Ittihad Road, Al Khail Road, and Shaikh Zayed Road with tailbacks reaching up until Mall of the Emirates in Al Barsha. 

The weather is expected to remain unstable until the end of the week, with chances of scattered rainfall and thunder across the country. 

The NCMS forecaster said residents can expect cloudy days ahead, with thunder and heavy rainfall over various areas of the UAE, especially the islands and coastal areas.

The wind will be quite moderate but is expected to be rougher over the sea and exposed areas, causing blowing dust that can reduce visibility. 

Temperature over the next two days is expected to reach a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, while the mountain areas will have a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius and a minimum of nine degrees Celsius. 

