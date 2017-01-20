Motorists urged to exercise caution
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has urged motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed and keep safe distance between vehicles due to active and dust-stirring winds in internal areas.
In a statement on Friday, the NMCS forecast the weather on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas with a chance of rainfall over those areas.
It forecast light to moderate winds in general, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity and kicking up dust that could lead to poor visibility at times. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate and Oman Sea will be rough to very rough at times with cloud activity.