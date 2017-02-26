Morning rain hits Fujairah, eastern coast

A rain scene from Sharjah. Scattered rain is expected to fall across the UAE until Monday.

Dubai: Light rainfall hit Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and various other areas of the eastern coast on Sunday morning, with forecasters expecting scattered rainfall during the day.

Clouds covered most parts of the UAE, as commuters started their day with cool weather and moderate northwesterly winds that is expected to pick up to 30km/h at its peak.

Rain also hit Dubai and the northern emirates, leaving commuters stuck in traffic as they made their way through from Sharjah.

I officially declare today as National Traffic Congestion Day. Every where I see its gridlock, delays, congestion. pic.twitter.com/mXiaRsqSS1 — TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) February 26, 2017

The National Centre for Metreology and Seismology (NCMS) recorded a drop in temperatures across the coastal and mountain areas, ranging from 14 to 28 degrees Celsius and nine to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The NCMS also warned about convective clouds that will blow in dust, along with rainfall of different intensity that is expected to hit over scattered areas.

Forecasters at the NCMS said that the pleasant weather will change at night, with humidity levels expected to increase up to a maximum of 90 per cent in coastal areas and 60 per cent in mountain areas.