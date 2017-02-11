Light rain in parts of Dubai

Dubai: Grey skies and light drizzle were scattered across parts of Dubai on Saturday afternoon, drawing to a close what had been a warm and humid morning.

At around 2.30pm, light raindrops touched down in Jebel Ali and more northerly parts of the city.

Temperatures at the same time dropped down to 21.8 degree Celsius in central Dubai, according to charts on the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology website.

Forecasters had earlier predicted a slight chance of rain on the weekend.

Meanwhile, the mercury hovered at 23.6 degree Celsius over capital Abu Dhabi. Temperatures were 23.8C in Ajman, 25C in Umm Al Quwain, 23.8C in Ras Al Khaimah, 24.3C in Fujairah, and 27.8C in Al Ain.

A large cloudy area with larger patches of drizzle and light rain was seen over the northern Arabian Gulf during the same time.

Forecast for two days

“We expect to witness by late night, and tomorrow early morning, rainfall mostly in coastal areas,” a forecaster at the centre told Gulf News.

“The low pressure is shifting towards the area of Iran. What has reached us is minor compared to Iran and northern Arabian Gulf.”

By Saturday evening, the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is expected to be moderate to rough at times, with moderate cloud activity.

On Sunday, moderate cloud cover is expected to lead to a slight drop in temperatures — between 26C and 28C. Monday will see similar conditions, with temperatures expected at early 30s in inland areas.

Forecasters advised people in boats in the sea to take precautions. Motorists were also warned to stay cautious on the roads.