Light rain in parts of Dubai

Mild drizzle seen in parts of the city on Saturday afternoon

Gulf News
 

Dubai: There were grey skies and light drizzle in parts of Dubai on Saturday afternoon, drawing to a close what had been a warm and humid morning.

At around 2:30pm, light raindrops touched down in Jebel Ali and more northerly parts of the city.

Temperatures at the time dropped down to 21.8 Celsius in central Dubai, according to charts on the website National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology told Gulf News.

Meanwhile, the mercury hovered at 23.6 Celsius over the dry capital Abu Dhabi. In Ajman, temperatures were 23.8, 25 in Umm Al Quwain, 23.8 in Ras Al Khaimah, 24.3 in Fujairah, and 27.8 in Al Ain.

A large cloudy area with larger patches of drizzle and light rain was seen over the northern Arabian Gulf during the same time.

The forecasters said on their Twitter page on Saturday that they expected cloudy weather and a drop in temperatures over the next three days in parts of the UAE.

Forecasters had earlier predicted a slight chance of rain on the weekend.

The rain comes two days after forecasters warned of unstable weather in the UAE, due to a low pressure system over the western Arabian peninsula. The unstable weather has been moving from west to east from Kuwait to the UAE, forecasters earlier told Gulf News.

Residents were advised against heading out to sea from Sunday till Wednesday due to rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Despite the mild drizzle on Saturday, the forecasters did not issue any weather warnings.

