It’s another wet morning in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Four more days of rainy weather on the way, weather service says

  • Dark clouds hang above the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Saturday.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Gulf News reader Sami Ulla Aboo Muhammad
  • A rainy Saturday morning in Abu Dhabi.Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Residents in several parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi were enjoying another morning of rainy weather on Saturday, as the UAE's national weather service predicted another four days of rain.

Weather in the UAE was partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over islands, coastal, and northern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology said.

Rain was reported over most coastal and internal areas and Khalifa City, with moderate to heavy rain over Bani Yas, Al Shawamekh and Al Dhafrah.

The lowest recorded temperature this morning was 10.2 degrees Celsius at Jebel Jais.

