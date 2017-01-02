Foggy weather to continue in parts of UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Foggy weather to continue in parts of UAE

Motorists urged to drive with caution in areas where visibility is poor

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Sharjah National Paint road had one of its foggiest days.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Foggy evenings and mornings are expected to continue in parts of the UAE on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

Forecasters do not see an end to foggy conditions in the UAE as of yet but the good news is it will only affect some parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Foggy weather will affect the coastal areas in the northern part of the UAE and internal areas. This is due to the high pressure over the UAE coupled with calm winds and high relative humidity,” a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology told Gulf News.

Dense fog caused visibility to drop to 100 metres in internal, coastal, and western areas on Monday, causing disruptions to at least 28 Dubai-bound flights.

Fog has also been forming quite early recently. The forecaster said Sunday’s fog started forming at 7pm and cleared completely only by 11am on Monday. Motorists are advised to use their fog lights and drive cautiously in areas where visibility is poor.

Moderate westerly to northwesterly winds will cause a slight fall in temperatures on Wednesday while fresh north-westerly winds may kick up dust in most parts of the country on Thursday and Friday.

The seas will be rough on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Weather

RTA urges safe driving in fog, rain
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject