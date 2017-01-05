Fog mornings forecast on Friday, Saturday
ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has urged motorists to be cautious on roads as fog might envelop various areas of the country.
In a statement on Thursday, the NCMS said the weather on Thursday would be partly cloudy in general with fresh winds, strong over the sea. The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early morning on Friday over some internal areas, and fog or mist may form. The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough and the Sea of Oman will be moderate to rough by night.
The conditions are likely to be the same on Friday and Saturday, the statement added.