First showers of the year in Sharjah and east coast

Unstable weather forecast for the weekend until Monday

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Parts of Sharjah and the east coast of the UAE received the first showers of the year on Thursday afternoon.

Light rain was recorded over Al Maliha and Suhailah in Sharjah around 3pm while moderate rain was received in Wadi Al Qor in Fujairah.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said the UAE will experience unstable weather from Thursday until Monday due to a low pressure front. They warned residents from heading to wadis in Fujairah as they may overflow or cause landslides.

The weather fluctuations will mostly affect the northern and eastern areas of the country with chances of scattered rain of different intensities from time to time. Based on the satellite monitoring of NCMS, the country may see light to heavy showers over parts of the country.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times eastward, will cause the Arabian Gulf to be light to moderate and the Oman Sea to be moderate to rough, especially with cloud activity.

Forecasters said rain clouds may remain on Sunday and may move towards Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures are expected to drop by 3 degree Celsius to 4C in areas where there is cloud activity and rain.

