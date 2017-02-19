Clouds, light rain forecast

Dubai: Leave the sunscreen at home. The break from sun and heat looks like it will continue well into the week ahead, said national forecasters on Sunday, nixing plans by sun worshippers to take to the beach anytime soon.

Inclement weather will prevail in coming days with cloudy, rainy conditions along the UAE coast and northern mountainous areas, said the national weather bureau.

Maritime weather in the Gulf and in the Oman Sea are also predicted to remain rough.

The conditions are expected to reach well into Tuesday.

A forecaster said UAE residents can expect weather on Monday to be “partly cloudy and hazy in general, becoming cloudy at times with chance of some light rain over the coast and islands. Moderate to fresh winds, especially over the sea and exposed areas [will] cause blowing dust and sand with poor visibility at times.”

The forecast also says humidity will “increase during night and early morning over some internal areas. Sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, rough at times in Oman Sea.”

On Tuesday and days following, the general forecast will be much the same, said a forecaster, with cloud and light rain continuing to visit coastal and northern areas with moderate winds.

On Tuesday, “the relative humidity will increase during night and early morning over some internal areas with the possibility of mist and fog formation there. Sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderately rough at times in Oman Sea.”