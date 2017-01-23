‘Your life is more important’ campaign starts in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A unified traffic awareness campaign ‘Your life is more important’ was launched across the UAE on Monday.

The campaign targets motorists to stay away from any distractions caused by using their phones while driving.

It also aims to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations among all road users to maintain public safety.

Brigadier Ghaith Hassan Al Zaabi, director general of traffic coordination at the Ministry of Interior said “the campaign aims to reach the highest traffic safety standards and reduce traffic accidents caused by distractions and lack of attentiveness on the roads.”

Brigadier Al Zaabi stressed that motorists should stay away from all sorts of distractions, such as talking over the phone while holding it to your ear, and texting while driving; adding that such distractions lead to negligence and lack of concentration that imperil road users’ lives.

He added that traffic statistics issued by the General Directorate of Traffic Coordination indicate that the number of traffic fines related to use of mobile phones in 2016 reached 35,092 across the country, pointing out that most of the traffic accidents which occur are caused by the lack of motorists’ attention, use of mobile phone while driving, as well as the inability to react in an appropriate manner in case of any unexpected circumstances or incidents on the road.

Al Zaabi noted that an initiative by the Central Bank will include putting up the campaign slogans on ATM machines across the country.

The campaign ‘Your life is more important’ will launch on the ministry’s online portal and social media platforms.

Awareness leaflets, booklets and posters will be distributed in shopping malls, petrol stations and public areas.

There will also be discussions on the radio in which traffic specialists will answer queries by the public. TV programmes will focus on importance of joining efforts and collaborating on curbing traffic accidents.

The Ministry of Interior’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate carried out several awareness campaigns on external and internal roads of the country, including the distribution of booklets, pamphlets, brochures and awareness manuals and guides on the dangers and consequences of using mobile phones while driving.

The writer is Abu Dhabi based journalist