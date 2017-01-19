Mobile
Watch out for more radars on Abu Dhabi highways

Abu Dhabi Police will soon increase the number of traffic patrols and radars on the roads to Al Ain and Al Sila

Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi Police have announced that the number of traffic patrols will increase in the Western Region.
 

Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s highways are set to become a whole lot safer, thanks to the installation of more radars.

To deter errant motorists from speeding, Abu Dhabi Police have announced that it will increase the number of traffic patrols around the clock and install more radars on the Abu Dhabi-Al Sila Road, as well as on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.   

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police will carry out the new initiative in a bid to reduce the number of fatal accidents and raise the level of traffic safety, particularly on the Abu Dhabi-Al Sila Road, which is notoriously known as one of the top 10 most dangerous roads in the emirate.  

However, no further details were revealed on the project’s time frame.

Brigadier General Ahmad Abdulla Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the Directorate, said that the installation of new mobile and fixed radars will be concentrated in the Western Region, and that traffic patrols will regularly circulate in the area to monitor the behaviour of motorists.  

He said that motorists can check the location of the mobile radars through the police’s website and on social media platforms that are updated daily by the ‘adpolicehq’ account. 

He also pointed out that the current road speed limits will not change.

“The first stretch starts from Al Dhafra bridge diversion to Baynunah Forest with speed limits of 100km/h and including a grace speed radar setting at 121km/h. The second stretch starts from Baynunah Forest to Barakah region, with a speed limit of 120km/h and including a grace speed radar setting of 141km/h,” said Brig Gen Al Shehhi.

“The third stretch extends from Barakah to Al Ghuwaifat, with a speed limit of 100km/h and including a grace speed radar setting of 121km/h. The speed limit for heavy trucks will remain set at 80km/h, while the speed limit for passenger buses will be set at 100km/h for all phases of the road,” he said. 

Abu Dhabi
