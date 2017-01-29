Mobile
US embassy in UAE suspends issuing visas to citizens of 7 countries

Applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries named on new Trump travel ban need not apply

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Gulf News contacted US Embassy and consulate in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively on Sunday for comment but officials couldn’t be reached by press time.

On its twitter account, US Mission to UAE officials tweeted on Sunday that it is suspending the issuing of visas for travel to the US from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries identified by President Donald Trump in his temporary travel ban.

“US visa issuance to citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended until further notification,” the embassy tweeted.

Mission staff further tweeted, “If you are a national or dual national of one of the listed countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees. If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with a visa interview.”

On its website, Emirates airline said Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen nationals may travel to the US only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card (Green card) or any of the below visas:

  1. A1 & A2 (Government Officials and immediate family)
  2. C2 (Travel to UN)
  3. G1 & G2 (Representative and employees of international organisations)
  4. G3 & G4 (Representatives to and employees of international organisations)
  5. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation
  6. For more information, go to the US Customs and Border Protection site.

A Dubai Airports spokesman did not elaborate on the extent of the travel stoppages by officials in Dubai on Sunday but did say the airport was complying with the new rules.

“US Customs and Border Protection has issued an Immigration Advisory Notice relaying new US immigration entry requirements, which include restrictions on nationals from Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen travelling to the US,” the spokesman said. “Dubai Airports is monitoring the situation.”

