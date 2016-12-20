Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

UK expats face Christmas travel delays

British Airways, Swissport and Virgin Atlantic airlines face holiday labour strikes and work-to-rule campaign

Image Credit: AP
British Airways planes are seen behind fencing at Heathrow airport in London.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The longstanding holiday carol “I’ll be Home for Christmas” is taking on a little bit more uncertainty for UK expatriates in the UAE booked to fly home this coming holiday weekend.

A groundswell of labour actions by three separate airlines British Airways, Swissport and Virgin Atlantic in the United Kingdom could present travel delays across the UK for expats flying into Heathrow and making connecting flights to other airports across their home country.

As many as 120,000 UK expatriates call the UAE home, some of whom, return home every holiday. Conversely, throngs of UK relatives fly from Heathrow into UAE for Christmas as part of the more than one million visitors from the UK who travel annually every year to the country.

British Airways said in a statement on Tuesday to Gulf News it will work to keep operations normal despite a strike action called for by Unite union on behalf of BA’s mixed fleet operations at Heathrow airport for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The airline said the strike is working on contingency plans to ensure its long-haul flights to destinations such as the UAE where British airways operates three daily flights to Dubai and a single daily flight to Abu Dhabi.

“We remain focused on resolving this as quickly as possible for our customers. We will plan to ensure all our customers travel to their destinations so that their Christmas arrangements are not ruined,” a British Airways spokesperson told Gulf News. “British Airways operates three daily flights from Dubai to London Heathrow and one daily flight from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow.”

The airline stressed on Tuesday that it plans to be fully operational in coming days.

“British Airways is planning to run a full schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day despite proposed industrial action by Unite,” the airline said in a statement.

Alex Cruz, British Airways CEO and chairman, said: “We are making sure that this attempt to ruin Christmas for thousands of our customers fails. Over the weekend we have been working on detailed contingency plans to ensure that we are able to operate our normal flight programme from all our airports on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.”

Media reports in the UK note that 1,500 check-in, baggage handlers and cargo staff of Swissport voted to strike on December 23 as well as Christmas Eve at 18 airports across the country.

Virgin Atlantic, meanwhile, is staring down a new work-to-rule campaign by its pilots beginning on December 23 in another worker dispute with the airline that appears indefinite.

More from Transport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
British Airways
follow this tag on MGNBritish Airways

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
British Airways
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Adnoc opens three rebranded service stations
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party