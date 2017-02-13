Mobile
This is why it is now easier to find parking in Abu Dhabi

Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi have merged a number of parking zones, enabling permit holders to park in other areas

Image Credit: GN Archives
A motorist takes parking ticket from Mawaqif machine at a parking area on Muroor street in Abu Dhabi.
 

Dubai: Good news is in store for holders of parking permits in Abu Dhabi – some parking sectors have been merged, which means that you can now park in more areas of the capital.

The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced on Monday that a number of parking sectors now share the same permit.

The move was made as part of Mawaqif's efforts to provide the community with innovative solutions to overcome parking issues and maintain safety on the roads.

Permits holders will now be able to park their vehicles in some other sectors.

The changes

Sectors E16-1 and E16-2 were merged. Sectors E18-1 E18-2 and E18-3 were merged into E18. Sector E19 was merged with W14-2, Sector W12 was merged with W10, and Sector E1 was merged with E2.

“The merges will allow holders of any permit for the aforementioned sectors to use any of the available parking spaces within those merged blocks,” reads DMAT’s website.

Sector W7-1 permit holders can use spaces in W7-2, but not the other way round. Permit holders of sector E9-2 are allowed to use parking spaces in E7 and E9-1 but not the other way round. Permit holders for sector E20-2 are allowed to use parking spaces in W15-2, but not the other way round.

"This step is part of Mawaqif’s strategy to come up with sustainable solutions to parking space shortages by increasing their number," said Mohammed Hamad Al Muhairi, Director of Mawaqif.

"Adding more parking spaces will help the public to find parking spaces and prevent random parking that causes a hindrance to traffic," said Al Muhairi, who was quoted by the state news agency Wam.

"Merging the sectors aims to upgrade the transportation infrastructure by dedicating effective and integrated solutions to the public. This way, finding a parking space is easier," said Al Muhairi.

He also added the reminder that it remains illegal to park on yellow and grey markings, in the middle of the road, double-parking, parking in drop-off and pick-up points, on or near pedestrian crossings, access points and fire hydrants. 

Abu Dhabi
Dubai
emirates integrated telecommunications company

